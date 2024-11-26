Louisville police officer alleges discrimination over his opinion on Breonna Taylor’s killing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer shot during 2020 protests over Breonna Taylor’s death is suing his department for discrimination. Louisville Officer Robinson Desroches says in a lawsuit filed Monday that his superiors discriminated against him for expressing his opinion about Taylor’s shooting. He says Black officers “who discuss race or criticize their experience related to race are vilified as betraying ‘the thin blue line.’” Desroches is on workers compensation leave. Louisville Police declined to comment on the pending lawsuit, but said in a statement that the department “strives to create an inclusive environment where employees feel welcomed, valued, and respected.”

