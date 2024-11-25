Small plane carrying six people crashes near Costa Rica’s capital

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A small plane carrying six people has crashed southeast of Costa Rica’s capital, but the condition of those aboard was not immediately known. The Central American country’s civil aviation authorities said Monday that the Cessna 206 Stationair crashed near Pico Blanco mountain just after midday. Search and rescue crews located the plane on the mountainside, but did not reveal the occupants condition or identities. The plane had taken off from Tortuguero on Costa Rica’s northern Caribbean coast and had planned to land in the capital, San Jose. The country’s Red Cross said the plane was found around 3 p.m. and crews were trying to reach it.

