Prominent Haitian politician condemns French president for calling leaders ‘total morons’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A member of Haiti’s transitional presidential council has publicly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for describing the leadership of the Caribbean country as “total morons.” Former council president Edgard Leblanc Fils said Macron had insulted an entire nation “living through dark times.” Macron was filmed making the remarks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Brazil earlier this month as he criticized the council’s decision to abruptly oust former Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille. The remarks prompted Haiti’s Foreign Ministry to summon France’s ambassador to Haiti late last week, calling the president’s comments “unfriendly and inappropriate.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.