Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ third bid to be released on bail won’t be decided until next week

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says he’ll rule next week on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ third request to be released from jail on bail while he awaits his sex trafficking trial. Judge Arun Subramanian said at a hearing Friday that he’ll put his decision until after Combs’ lawyers and federal prosecutors file letters addressing outstanding issues. Those letters are due at noon on Monday. Combs’ lawyers had pitched having him await his sex trafficking trial under around-the-clock surveillance either his mansion on an island near Miami Beach. After the judge scoffed at the island location, they suggested an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

