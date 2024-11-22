Sansum Diabetes Research Institute celebrates National Diabetes Awareness Month in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in Santa Barbara is celebrating National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Health experts at the institute are sharing crucial diabetes facts and showcasing their work in the community throughout the month of November.

They say the first step is to know the warning signs of diabetes so you can take action to improve your health.

Some of the warning signs include feeling very thirsty, feeling very hungry even though you are eating, and extreme fatigue.

"My hope is people become more educated about our work … and we have more people participating in our research studies and partnering with us to accelerate break throughs for diabetes," said vice president of development and public affairs Kara Hornbuckle of the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

Health experts believe early detection and treatment of diabetes can decrease the risk of developing the complications of diabetes.