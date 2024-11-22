Fox attorneys seek to dismiss shareholder lawsuit over reporting of vote rigging allegations in 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for Fox Corp. are asking a Delaware judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold current and former company officials personally liable for the financial fallout from Fox News reports regarding alleged vote rigging in the 2020 election. Six public employee pension funds that hold shares in Fox allege that Rupert Murdoch and other Fox leaders turned a blind eye to liability risks posed by reporting allegations of vote rigging aimed at ensuring Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. Voting technology firm Smartmatic is suing Fox News for defamation in New York, alleging damages of $2.7 billion. Another firm, Dominion Voting Systems, sued Fox News in Delaware. Fox News settled that defamation lawsuit last year for $787 million.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.