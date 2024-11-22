Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by an NYPD vehicle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has announced an investigation into the death of a woman who was struck and killed by an unmarked police vehicle in Brooklyn. Police say the woman was lying in the middle of a street in the East New York neighborhood when she was hit by a Toyota minivan shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The woman has not been identified. A police spokesperson confirmed Friday that the Toyota was a police vehicle and the driver was an officer. Attorney General Letitia James said her office has opened an investigation.

