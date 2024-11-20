US vetoes UN resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza because there’s no link to a hostage release

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has vetoed a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the war in Gaza because it is not linked to an immediate release of hostages taken captive by Hamas in Israel in October 2023. The 15-member Security Council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution sponsored by the 10 elected members. Unlike the five permanent members – the U.S., Russia, China, Britain and France – the elected members have no veto power. The resolution that was put to a vote “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire to be respected by all parties, and further reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

