US-Israel panel to look into civilian harm in Gaza is set for first meeting next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says a U.S.-Israel panel to look into reports of civilian harm from the war in Gaza will meet for the first time in early December. The U.S. had called for the channel to be set up by the end of October. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday that the upcoming meeting had been agreed to after much discussion between U.S. and Israeli officials on specific incidents and reports of civilian casualties involving American-supplied weapons. He says the information gathered through that channel will inform U.S. policy decisions about any response to potential violations of international humanitarian law in the conflict raging since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

