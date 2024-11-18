Australian tourists hospitalized after apparent severe alcohol poisoning in Laos party town

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two Australian tourists are being treated in Thailand for suspected severe alcohol poisoning after apparently consuming tainted drinks in neighboring Laos. Australian media say the two 19-year-old women were on a backpacking vacation in Laos when they became ill in the tourist town of Vang Vieng. Australia’s embassy in Laos referred questions on the case to the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not clear what the two drank, but methanol is sometimes used as a cheap alternative to ethanol as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

