45 prominent activists will be sentenced in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of prominent activists will be sentenced Tuesday in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case. The sweeping security law imposed by Beijing crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement. The defendants were prosecuted in 2021 for their roles in an unofficial primary election that was characterized as an attempt to paralyze Hong Kong’s government. The 45 are being sentenced for conspiracy to commit subversion. The law carries a range of sentences from three years to life in prison for the most serious offenses. The defendants who pleaded guilty may have the best chance of reduced sentences. Lawyers for some defendants argued their clients genuinely believed their actions were lawful at the time.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.