LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A small plane crashed on Sunday in foggy weather in northeast Slovenia, killing three people on board. Police said they were informed about the accident around noon on Sunday. The Cessna Skyhawk plane was on a panoramic flight when it fell. Public broadcaster RTV Slovenia says it was initially set to carry four people but one person stayed behind.

