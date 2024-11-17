Gabbard’s sympathetic views toward Russia cause alarm as Trump’s pick to lead intelligence services
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence is facing scrutiny over her past remarks that supported Kremlin propaganda about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Tulsi Gabbard has criticized U.S. support for Ukraine and expressed sympathy for Russia’s antagonistic view toward NATO. She also made a secret trip in 2017 to visit Syrian President Bashar Assad, who’s been accused of war crimes and being a Russian proxy. Gabbard is a military veteran and a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who later left her party and became a key Trump surrogate. If confirmed, she would lead the office tasked with coordinating U.S. spy services and advising the president on intelligence matters.