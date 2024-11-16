Griffin’s 15 lead Idaho State past San Diego 78-66

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Griffin scored 15 points as Idaho State beat San Diego 78-66 on Saturday night.

Griffin also had six rebounds for the Bengals (2-2). Evan Otten scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and five blocks. Connor Hollenbeck shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Toreros (1-3) were led in scoring by Kody Clouet, who finished with 15 points. Santiago Trouet added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for San Diego. Kjay Bradley Jr. also recorded 12 points, four assists and three steals.

