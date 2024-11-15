Speaker Johnson says Gaetz ethics report should not be released, rebuffing senators

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson says that he will “strongly request” that the House Ethics Committee not release the results of its investigation into ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz. The move effectively rebuffs senators who are demanding access now that Gaetz is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Johnson’s intervention is highly unusual, as the Ethics panel has traditionally operated independently, and seems certain to add the growing furor on Capitol Hill over Gaetz’s nomination to become the nation’s top law enforcement officer. The Florida Republican has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and said last year that the Justice Department’s investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls ended with no federal charges against him.

