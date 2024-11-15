Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is trying to obstruct justice from jail, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has tried to reach out to prospective witnesses and influence public opinion from jail in a bid to affect potential jurors for his upcoming sex trafficking trial. In a court filing Friday, Manhattan prosecutors asked a judge to reject the music mogul’s latest bail request. Two other judges have already concluded he is a danger to the community. Lawyers for Combs had requested he be released on $50 million bail under conditions that would leave him under house arrest. He has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers did not immediately return a message seeking comment. A bail hearing is scheduled for next week.

