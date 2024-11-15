12 decomposing bodies found inside a Georgia funeral home have been identified

DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — Officials say 12 decomposing bodies found inside a south Georgia funeral home have been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it is still trying to identify another six remains. The bureau says the funeral home owner was arrested and charged last month on 17 counts of abuse of a dead body. Deputies found the remains in Chris Lee Johnson’s funeral home while serving an eviction notice. Arrest warrants say Johnson did not store the bodies correctly. Officials are also trying to make sure they sent families the correct ashes and confirm the remains are human remains. Johnson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

