Ford agrees to pay up to $165 million penalty to US government for moving too slowly on recalls

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. will pay a penalty of up to $165 million to the U.S. government for moving too slowly on a recall and failing to give accurate recall information. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a statement Thursday that the civil penalty is the second-largest in its 54-year history. Only the fine Takata for faulty air bag inflators was higher. The agency says Ford was too slow to recall vehicles with faulty rearview cameras, and it failed to give the agency complete information, which is required by the federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act. Ford said it is committed to continuously improving safety.“

