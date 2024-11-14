Appeals court rules Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors can remain in effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that an Indiana law banning gender-affirming care for minors can remain in effect. Wednesday’s ruling by a panel of judges on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes months after the Chicago-based 7th court allowed the law to take effect by removing a temporary injunction that had blocked it. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the court ruled 2-1 Wednesday that the law’s restrictions are within the purview of the Indiana General Assembly and do not infringe on the constitutional rights of transgender children, their parents or medical providers. Indiana’s law was enacted last year amid a national push by GOP-led legislatures to curb LGBTQ+ rights.

