Skip to Content
News

Traumatized by war, hundreds of Lebanon’s children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional

By
Published 8:53 am

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Four-year-old Hussein Mikdad survived an Israeli airstrike on his home in a Beirut suburb last month. His mother, three siblings and six relatives were killed. The boy is one of hundreds of Lebanese children wounded in the war that has intensified since September and has killed at least 100 children. Doctors say the children are healing from their physical wounds but emotional scars will linger for longer, traumatizing another generation in war-plagued Lebanon. Israel has intensified bombardment in Lebanon since Sept.23, vowing to cripple militant group Hezbollah. But the strikes have increasingly hit homes and residential areas, where Israel says Hezbollah is hiding its capabilities. Children are caught in the midst.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content