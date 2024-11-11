Traumatized by war, hundreds of Lebanon’s children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Four-year-old Hussein Mikdad survived an Israeli airstrike on his home in a Beirut suburb last month. His mother, three siblings and six relatives were killed. The boy is one of hundreds of Lebanese children wounded in the war that has intensified since September and has killed at least 100 children. Doctors say the children are healing from their physical wounds but emotional scars will linger for longer, traumatizing another generation in war-plagued Lebanon. Israel has intensified bombardment in Lebanon since Sept.23, vowing to cripple militant group Hezbollah. But the strikes have increasingly hit homes and residential areas, where Israel says Hezbollah is hiding its capabilities. Children are caught in the midst.