Direct Relief responds with thousands of masks for those who are inhaling ash in Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Direct Relief has mobilized thousands of N95 masks for residents who are inhaling ash from the massive Mountain Fire that burned in the Camarillo - Moorpark area.

Over 130 homes were destroyed and the fire is still burning in many sectors of the more than 20,000 acre footprint. Winds have calmed down but ash is still filling the air.

Thursday, a two day effort started with Direct Relief arriving with cases of 3M masks that were donated for this purpose.

Direct Relief is based in Santa Barbara and is one of the world's leading non-profits for medical supplies to areas in peril from natural or political events where the public is in need of health assistance. They work with trusted partners on deliveries and disribution.

The rapid response to the Mountain Fire which broke out Wednesday morning, was led by the Direct Relief staff including the CEO Thomas Tighe who was on scene personally.



"We are in touch with all the local emergency operation centers as well as the states. They know us. The inventory is available. We got requests last night we delivered this morning," he said Thursday. "We will continue to do that. Mainly the 95 masks where people are breathing in this fine particulate matter, but also we have hygiene kits."

The masks were handed out at the Ventura YMCA and the Camarillo YMCA. They were free.

Masks were also available for field workers who were still active even though dark clouds of smoke with dangerous particulates from the fire were coming down.

Direct Relief says it will continue to respond to the needs of area residents to replenish what they need medically that may be in short supply because of the fire.

(more details and photos will be added here later.)