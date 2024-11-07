Saint Mary’s (CA) defeats Chattanooga 86-74

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis scored 27 points as Saint Mary’s (CA) beat Chattanooga 86-74 on Thursday.

Marciulionis had seven assists for the Gaels (2-0). Paulius Murauskas scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Mikey Lewis shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Makai Richards finished with 19 points for the Mocs (0-2). Honor Huff added 14 points for Chattanooga. Trey Bonham had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.