Why AP called Georgia for Trump

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The story of how Donald Trump won the emerging swing state of Georgia is one of margins. Four years ago, he lost the state by just under 12,000 votes. He reclaimed it by notching minute-but-difference-making improvements in his vote totals in dozens of deeply red counties, many of them small and rural. It was still enough to put him over the top with 50.8% of the vote when The Associated Press called the state for him at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday. Though the race is likely to narrow as more ballots are counted, there were not enough votes to be tabulated in Democratic-leaning areas for Vice President Kamala Harris to overtake Trump’s lead, which would have required her to get 56.1% of the remaining vote.