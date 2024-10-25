Great conditions for the weekend, cooling further on Saturday

Dense marine layer lingered into the valleys as well as the beaches Friday morning. This begins the return of the marine layer each night and morning through the extended forecast. Warm and dry conditions continue until Saturday, gradually cooling Saturday and Sunday.

We're tracking multiple low-pressure systems coming to the Pacific Northwest. It will be dense enough to allow Artic cold air and winds to drop down to the central coast beginning Sunday night. With this low pressure system, cold winds will make way to the region Monday, with the possibility to bring wind alerts. There is a 10-20% of drizzle for Monday and Tuesday. The low clouds will be dense enough to produce light drizzle or mist during the early morning hours on Monday, however no other rain is being detected. First Alert Weather will continue to track the system as it makes way. As for Saturday, it will be a perfect day and weekend to head to the pumpkin patch before Halloween.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s for the beaches and 80s for the valleys and interior areas. Only minor change in temperatures occur Saturday, while other temperatures hold. Sunday further cooling resumes with temperatures dropping 3-5 degrees.

Overnight lows continue to drop through the extended forecast, so definitely time to pull out the extra sweaters for those late nights or early mornings. The interior areas will drop to the 30s for overnight lows by next week!