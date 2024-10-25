Skip to Content
“Concert for Peace” Event Organizer Larry Nimmer previews upcoming performance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The UCSB Middle East Ensemble will perform at the "Concert for Peace" this Sunday at 5pm at the Alcazar Theater in Carpinteria.

Film Producer and Event Organizer Larry Miller stopped by The Morning News. He explained how this idea came to be, who will be performing, what he hopes attendees walk away with, and what working in collaboration with ShelterBox USA means for him.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thealcazar/1395981.

