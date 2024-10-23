Dry and warm conditions for Thursday

It has been a warm couple of days, that will continue until Saturday before a cool down. Temperatures are above average for this time of year for many parts of the region. While offshore flow has been keep conditions hot and dry with wind gusts, Thursday we will see the onshore flow reestablish itself.

Winds shift to a north westerly flow Thursday and will bring very little cooling as well. Sunshine will be persistent through the rest of the week, bringing great conditions for the park or lunch plans. Winds will be moderate, with moderate gusts during the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s for the coasts, and 80s for the valleys and interior areas.

On Friday, conditions will still be warm, however less dry. The central coast will start to see a shift in weather pattern by Sunday and further cooling into the extended work week. First Alert Weather center is tracking multiple low pressure systems headed to the Pacific Northwest, that will drop brisk temperatures to the region. Persistent overcast skies are making way to the forecast for next week as we see another cold front. While October has been a rather hot month, the beginning of November is looking cooler.