Groovin’ into Santa Barbara: Fields of Funk Takes Over with Beats & Vibes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The highly anticipated Fields of Funk music festival is returning for its fourth year on Saturday, October 26th and it’s going to be bigger and funkier than ever!

With Halloween just around the corner, festival-goers are encouraged to come dressed up and get ready to groove.

Santa Barbara’s music scene is evolving with the return of the Fields of Funk festival, an event that brings the energy of the 70s and 80s funk era combined with modern music vibes.

Logan Goldberg, co-owner and founder of the event, says this year’s festival will not only feature an incredible music lineup but also focus on celebrating the vibrant arts and culture of the local community.

"We want to bring that funk, disco, and electronic dance vibe—music from the '70s and '80s that everyone loved, mixed with modern-day beats," said Goldberg. "It’s impossible not to get up and move! Plus, we’re featuring lots of local artists, which really brings the community together."

This year, the festival will feature performances from local musicians alongside major headliners, creating a perfect blend of homegrown talent and international sounds. Some of the artists set to hit the stage include Neil Frances, Denis Sulta, Adam Ten, and Reggie Watts.

Along with the music, the festival offers an immersive cultural experience with costumes encouraged, so don’t be shy—show off your best Halloween funk-inspired looks.

For tickets and more information, head over to FieldsOfFunk.com. The festival is Saturday October 26th, from 12 PM to 10 PM at Elings Park.