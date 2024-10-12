Temwa Chawinga breaks NWSL scoring record to help KC Current take down Bay FC

Associated Press

Temwa Chawinga broke the National Women’s Soccer League single-season goal-scoring record with her 19th of the year on Saturday night to lift the Kansas City Current to a 1-0 win over Bay FC at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

Chawinga picked off a pass, outmuscled her defender and scored from outside the box with a hard shot into the left corner in the 35th minute to break Sam Kerr’s previous record of 18 goals set in 2019.

The Current (14-3-7) became the fourth team to score 50 goals in a season.

Bay (9-14-1) is in the eighth and final playoff spot with two games remaining.

COURAGE 1, ANGEL CITY 1

Christen Press and Olivia Wingate traded goals in stoppage time as the North Carolina Courage and Angel City played to a 1-1 draw at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Press gave Angel City (7-12-5) the lead in the 97th minute with her first goal since June 11, 2022, as she missed two years recovering from an ACL injury. The game was her 100th regular-season NWSL match.

Wingate responded in the 100th minute as North Carolina (12-9-3) extended its home unbeaten streak to 21 matches.

GOTHAM 2, RED STARS 0

Lynn Williams scored a late penalty and Esther González added a goal in stoppage time to give Gotham a 2-0 road win against the Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium to guarantee the team at least one home playoff game.

Gotham (15-4-5) couldn’t find the net until the 88th minute when Williams sent her penalty kick into the right corner after a video review determined Ella Stevens was taken down in the box. She now has a league record 80 goals across all competitions.

González finished Jessica Silva’s cross in the 98th minute as Gotham moved into second place.

The Red Stars (10-12-2) were held to just two shots but are holding onto sixth place.

