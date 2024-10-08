Betts homers to break slump but apparently thought he was robbed again by Profar

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts broke an 0-for-22 playoff slump with a home run Tuesday night but apparently thought he had been robbed again by left fielder Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres.

Betts lofted a flyball to the left-field corner at Petco Park with one out in the first inning at almost the same distance as he did in Dodger Stadium on Sunday night, when Profar leaped and reached into the crowd to make the catch. After Profar landed, he trolled the fans by staring at them and bouncing up and down several times before throwing the ball to the infield.

Profar leaped again Tuesday night but couldn’t bring it back, with the ball ticking off his glove and into the crowd. Betts rounded first and turned toward the dugout before he got to second. Betts’ teammates in the dugout, including Max Muncy, motioned for him to keep going.

Even Padres starter Michael King gestured with his right arm that it was fair.

Betts resumed his trot to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. It was his first playoff hit since Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS against San Diego, which the Padres won in four games.

Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans tossed baseballs in the direction of Profar, and then trash onto the outfield.

