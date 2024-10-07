Protesters call on Rep. Carbajal to stop supporting military aid for Israel one year after Hamas attack

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A small protest was held Monday outside Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office in Santa Barbara regarding his support for military aid being sent to Israel.

The protest came exactly one year after the Hamas-led attack on Israel.

About two dozen protesters gathered outside Carbajal’s office on East De La Guerra Street Monday morning.

The Central Coast Antiwar Coalition, CODEPINK-Santa Barbara, Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara, and the Tri-Counties Palestine Solidarity Network organized the protest.

People from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties delivered a letter addressed to the Congressman. It demanded he stop voting for military aid to be sent to Israel and to support the return of relief in Gaza.

Organizers say hundreds of constituents signed the letter.

“We need Congressman Carbajal to consider what his legacy will be. Does he want to be known for violations of national and international law in sending arms to fuel this genocide?” said Marcy Winograd, Central Coast Antiwar Coalition co-chair.

Similar letter deliveries were planned at Carbajal’s San Luis Obispo and Ventura offices as well.

The Congressman has previously voted in favor of sending military aid to Israel.

Your News Channel reached out to Congressman Carbajal’s office for a statement. He did not respond directly to the letter but did release the following statement on the October 7 attack: