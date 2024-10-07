Protesters call on Rep. Carbajal to stop supporting military aid for Israel one year after Hamas attack
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A small protest was held Monday outside Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office in Santa Barbara regarding his support for military aid being sent to Israel.
The protest came exactly one year after the Hamas-led attack on Israel.
About two dozen protesters gathered outside Carbajal’s office on East De La Guerra Street Monday morning.
The Central Coast Antiwar Coalition, CODEPINK-Santa Barbara, Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara, and the Tri-Counties Palestine Solidarity Network organized the protest.
People from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties delivered a letter addressed to the Congressman. It demanded he stop voting for military aid to be sent to Israel and to support the return of relief in Gaza.
Organizers say hundreds of constituents signed the letter.
“We need Congressman Carbajal to consider what his legacy will be. Does he want to be known for violations of national and international law in sending arms to fuel this genocide?” said Marcy Winograd, Central Coast Antiwar Coalition co-chair.
Similar letter deliveries were planned at Carbajal’s San Luis Obispo and Ventura offices as well.
The Congressman has previously voted in favor of sending military aid to Israel.
Your News Channel reached out to Congressman Carbajal’s office for a statement. He did not respond directly to the letter but did release the following statement on the October 7 attack:
"Today marks one year since the terrorist attack by Hamas which killed over 1,200 civilians.
As we mourn innocent lives lost and those still taken from loved ones, I'm reaffirming my commitment to the safe return of every hostage, a renewed ceasefire, and a pathway to lasting peace.
The October 7 attack and the ensuing conflict has brought grief and devastation to far too many homes and far too many communities, as well as a disturbing rise in antisemitism and hate here in the United States and around the globe.
Israel has seen the most brazen attacks on its citizens in a generation and must retain the ability to defend itself against those whose pledged goal is their extermination.
Innocent Palestinians and peace-loving people across the region must also be able to live without fear that this war will eventually find its way into their own home.
Ending these terrorist attacks by Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies and uprooting those responsible for October 7th remain key pieces to the goal of reestablishing peace and finding a pathway to a sustainable two-state solution.
In the memories of all we have already lost on October 7 and in the year since, we must continue the work of balancing those goals with the paramount commitment to protecting innocent lives and ensuring all can live in security, dignity, and peace."Rep. Salud Carbajal, (D) California