Baby uninjured in rollover crash that slowed traffic near Carpinteria
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A rollover crash slowed traffic on Highway 101 near Carpinteria Monday morning.
The crash was reported just before 9 a.m.
Investigators say a driver lost control on the northbound side near the Santa Claus lane exit.
The car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, flipped over a barricade.
The CHP says a baby was inside the car, but an officer on the scene told a News Channel crew that the baby was not hurt.
The officer said the driver was taken to Cottage Hospital to be checked out for injuries.