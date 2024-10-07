Baby uninjured in rollover crash that slowed traffic near Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A rollover crash slowed traffic on Highway 101 near Carpinteria Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m.

Investigators say a driver lost control on the northbound side near the Santa Claus lane exit.

The car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, flipped over a barricade.

The CHP says a baby was inside the car, but an officer on the scene told a News Channel crew that the baby was not hurt.

The officer said the driver was taken to Cottage Hospital to be checked out for injuries.