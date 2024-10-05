Skip to Content
Keanu Reeves crashes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in pro auto racing debut

Published 9:29 am

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut in an event in which “The Matrix” star crashed at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reeves had a single-car crash a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race. He spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 with 21 minutes remaining. Reeves, who is 60 years old, is competing at Indianapolis in Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race Sunday.

