Avo Bazaar artists join Avocado Festival in Carpinteria



CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Evelyn Calkins is getting creative for this year’s Avocado Festival in Carpinteria.

"I’m excited because we’re gonna see so many people come in and see the art center and I get to meet so many cool people like Skyler and do some face painting," said Calkins.

Thousands of visitors are expected to experience this annual festival including local artists at the Avo Bazaar.

"It is fabulous for local businesses and our nonprofit because it brings tons of people to visit our town … spotlights our local avocado product what we grow here in Carpinteria," said executive director Kristina Calkins of the Carpinteria Arts Center.

The Avo Bazaar started in 2007 to give local artisans a place to sell their work during this community celebration.

"Seems that we make to donate our dresses like this that go to friends of the fieldworkers and Mary’s closet and other groups," said sewer Susan Anderson of Crafty Ladies.

Organizers of Avo Bazaar hope the community will not only enjoy the Avocado Festival but will also support local artists

"It’s in the fall … there’s usually nice weather and the whole community coming together and people coming into town it’s just fun," said artist Louise Scuitto of the Avo Bazaar.

The Avo Bazaar will benefit the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center nonprofit while helping to create a vibrant community through the arts.