Detroit bus driver gets 6 months in jail for killing pedestrian

Published 12:56 pm

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit bus driver with a record of crashes and aggressive driving has been sentenced to at least six months in jail for killing a pedestrian. It was the second time that Geraldine Johnson’s bus had struck and killed someone. Janice Bauer was hit by a city bus while walking in downtown Detroit in 2023. Johnson pleaded no contest to a moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor. The judge says she is “flabbergasted” by Johnson’s driving history.

