NASA’s Webb telescope detects traces of carbon dioxide on the surface of Pluto’s largest moon
AP Science Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — NASA’s Webb Space Telescope has identified new clues about the surface of Pluto’s largest moon. It detected for the first time traces of carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on Charon’s surface. Previous research, including a 2015 NASA flyby, showed that Charon’s surface was coated by water ice. But scientists weren’t able to sense chemicals lurking at certain infrared wavelengths until the Webb telescope came around to fill in the gaps. The latest detection is key to studying how Charon and other icy objects in the Kuiper Belt came to be. The research was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.