Hajj-Malik Williams guides unbeaten UNLV to 59-14 romp over Fresno State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Ricky White III returned a blocked punt for a score and caught two touchdown passes, and Jai’Den Thomas returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown as unbeaten UNLV breezed to a 59-14 victory over Fresno State in the Rebels’ conference opener on Saturday.

UNLV (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) opened conference play without starting quarterback Matthew Sluka but didn’t miss a beat with Williams directing the offense. Sluka, who transferred to the Rebels from Holy Cross, announced through his agent on Wednesday that he would sit out the rest of the season over a $100,000 NIL payment he alleges was promised prior to the transfer but never paid.

Williams scored on a 6-yard run to give UNLV a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Rashod Tanner blocked a Clay Lawrence punt with 27 seconds left and White picked it up and ran the final 13 yards for a 14-0 lead.

Williams connected with White for a 12-yard touchdown with 1:57 left before halftime and the Rebels led 21-0 at intermission.

Williams pushed UNLV’s lead to four touchdowns with a 17-yard scoring toss Kaleo Ballungay just 2:12 into the third quarter and Caden Chittenden’s 45-yard field goal made it 31-0 heading to the fourth.

Williams hit White for a 15-yard touchdown eight seconds into the final quarter. Thomas had a 7-yard touchdown run prior to his kickoff-return score. Cameron Friel capped the scoring with 3:10 remaining on a 1-yard run.

Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards. He also carried 12 times for 119 yards. White finished with 10 receptions for 127 yards.

Mikey Keene totaled 316 yards on 27-for-41 passing with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mac Dalena in the fourth quarter and two interceptions for Fresno State (3-2 1-1). Raylen Sharpe hauled in 10 passes for 116 yards. The Bulldogs rushed for just 30 yards on 31 carries.

