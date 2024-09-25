Skip to Content
Nashville district attorney secretly recorded defense lawyers and other office visitors, probe finds

Published 10:00 am

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A state investigation has found that Nashville’s district attorney secretly recorded defense attorneys, colleagues and other visitors without their knowledge. In a scathing report released Wednesday, the Tennessee Comptroller’s office found that District Attorney Glenn Funk installed an extensive surveillance system for audio and video recordings nearly four years ago. While investigators say numerous signs were posted that visitors were being filmed, there was only one small warning in an “obscure” place that audio surveillance was also happening. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, who was provided the investigation’s findings, said in a letter Wednesday that after reviewing the evidence against Funk, he found no basis for a “successful criminal prosecution.”

