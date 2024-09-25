Balmain’s whimsical show meets Courrèges’ minimalism in Paris
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — At Paris Fashion Week, Olivier Rousteing opened Balmain’s show with an audacious angular micro-gown—a glittering number featuring peaked shoulders, humped hips, and a massive clasping hand motif. From the start, it was clear: this season’s Balmain was not going to be a study in subtlety. Rousteing, ever the showman, leaned into extremes, delivering a collection on Wednesday that unapologetically fused boldness with a dose of camp. Meanwhile, Nicolas Di Felice’s latest offering for Courrèges took the audience into a futuristic, space-age world, with models circling a black abyss inside the Carreau du Temple in Paris’ Marais.