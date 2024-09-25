Skip to Content
News

Balmain’s whimsical show meets Courrèges’ minimalism in Paris

By
Published 3:32 pm

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — At Paris Fashion Week, Olivier Rousteing opened Balmain’s show with an audacious angular micro-gown—a glittering number featuring peaked shoulders, humped hips, and a massive clasping hand motif. From the start, it was clear: this season’s Balmain was not going to be a study in subtlety. Rousteing, ever the showman, leaned into extremes, delivering a collection on Wednesday that unapologetically fused boldness with a dose of camp. Meanwhile, Nicolas Di Felice’s latest offering for Courrèges took the audience into a futuristic, space-age world, with models circling a black abyss inside the Carreau du Temple in Paris’ Marais.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content