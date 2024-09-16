Community Hot Rod Project gets one step closer to saving historic hangars in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local nonprofit is one step closer to renovating the General Western Aero Hangars in Santa Barbara.

The Community Hotrod Project founder Kevin Haeberle got approval from the Santa Barbara Airport Commission to present his proposal to them.

Now the organization has started a community petition with about 1,000 signatures.

The Community Hot Rod Project is a non-profit organization that teaches the youth and young at heart how to build, restore, fabricate classic cars and off-road.

Haeberle hopes to renovating and reusing the General Western Aero Hangars in the same Santa Barbara Airport location where they were built in 1931.

Amelia Earhart was once photographed on a plane in front of them and WWII troops used the hangars as barracks.

The airport will have to get in public funding since the hangars do not qualify for Federal Aviation Administration grants.

Santa Barbara Airport Project Planner Jessica Metzger said the public will be invited for input right away.

One of the hangars could be used by nonprofits for events and museum displays.

The other could be used to inspire young people to learn about building cars and planes.