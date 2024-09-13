Orlando remains undefeated this season after 0-0 draw with Kansas City

The Orlando Pride remained undefeated this season with a scoreless draw against the Kansas City Current on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The first-place Pride (14-0-6) extended their league-record unbeaten run to 21 games going back to last season, but the draw ended a six-game winning streak as well as Orlando’s seven-game regular-season home winning streak. It was just the second time the Pride have been held scoreless this season.

The Current (11-3-7) lead the league with 43 goals, including 15 by Temwa Chawinga, but were unable to break through against the Pride.

Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse had three saves and tied a league record with her 11th shutout this season. She has had four straight clean sheets.

Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult finished with five saves.

Red Stars 1, Thorns 0

Ally Schlegel scored in the 16th minute and the Chicago Red Stars beat Portland 1-0 at Providence Park to end a three-game losing streak while handing the Thorns their fourth straight loss.

Sophia Smith nearly tied it for the Thorns (8-9-3) before halftime with a shot from distance that went just wide, but Chicago (8-10-2) held on.

Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold stopped a penalty attempt by Mallory Swanson in the 49th minute. Swanson, who was on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Olympics, appeared to injure her shoulder after a foul by Portland’s Kelli Hubly. Swanson was sobbing before she subbed off and went to the locker room.

Morgan Weaver, who hadn’t played since May because of a knee injury, entered the game in the 66th minute. The team announced Thursday that Weaver had signed a contract that will keep her with the Thorns through the 2028 season.

Bay FC 1, Courage 1

Ashley Sanchez’s goal pulled the North Carolina Courage into a 1-1 draw with Bay FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

The Courage (10-8-2) remained in fifth place in the standings with six games left in the regular season.

Asisat Oshoala scored her fifth goal of the season for Bay FC on a cross from Tess Boade that she finished with one touch in the ninth minute. Bay FC (8-11-1) is undefeated in a season-high three straight games.

Sanchez scored her fifth of the season in the 28th. The draw kept North Carolina unbeaten in a club-record 19 straight home matches dating to last season.

Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was handed a yellow card in the opening half, meaning she’ll miss the next game because of card accumulation.

