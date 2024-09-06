Sea lion rescued at Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — An adult female sea lion was rescued by the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute Friday morning at Hendry's Beach.

According to CIMWI, the sea lion was reported last night by a former CIMWI volunteer who conducted an initial assessment of the animal and the situation.

CIMWI says a team returned around 9:30 a.m. to safely conduct a rescue mission. The animal was found in the same area it was spotted the night before and the team was able to rescue the sea lion.

Courtesy: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI)

Concerned beachgoers were very supportive and eager to assist the team, said CIMWI.

CIMWI says getting the animal off the beach was challenging with the rising tide, rocky terrain and decreased beach space. The team lifted the transport kennel with the animal with their beach cart of 200 pounds and carried it, along with equipment, over wet rocky terrain multiple times on the way back with the animal.

The sea lion was transported to CIMWI’s rehabilitation facility for an immediate medical evaluation and treatment. According to CIMWI, the female sea lion was "extremely lethargic and minimally responsive" and had exhibited moderate clinical signs consistent with domoic acid.

CIMWI says samples will be collected as a part of the animal’s evaluation.

Courtesy: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI)

"CIMWI has responded to 15 marine mammals since the beginning of the month," said a CIMWI spokesperson. "Animals have had wounds consistent with trauma from shark bite injuries, malnourishment, and infection as well as chronic and acute symptoms of the domoic acid neurotoxin poisoning."

Between July 26th to August 13th, in 19 consecutive days, CIMWI recorded 844 reports of sea lions showing signs domoic acid. CIMWI also "physically" responded to 164 sea lions that exhibited moderate to extensive clinical signs consistent with domoic acid poisoning and rescued 60 of these animals.

CIMWI is the only organization authorized by the NOAA Fisheries to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.