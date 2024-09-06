Skip to Content
Red Flag alerts come with parking restrictions and community warnings

Extreme fire warnings and Red Flag advisory signs are up in many areas of the Central Coast.
John Palminteri
Extreme fire warnings and Red Flag advisory signs are up in many areas of the Central Coast.
Published 5:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A scorching weather pattern has fire officials calling a Red Flag Alert in many areas of the Central Coast.

Normally that comes with media advisories, emails and social media messages.

At Santa Barbara County Fire Station 15 a fire sign with the work "EXTREME" in it in large letters was hard to miss for residents and drivers in the area of Mission Canyon and Foothill Rd. Similar signs are up throughout the front country areas including in the Montecito hills.

Roadways signs about the Red Flag alert were also up.

During these conditions there are also parking restrictions along the roadside for hikers in the area of Tunnel Trail. This will keep the area free of additional congestion if an emergency evacuation is called out. The parking rules are enforced by the California Highway Patrol and tickets have been written in the past for vehicles parked there and drivers violating the rules.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

