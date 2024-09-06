Harris raised $361 million in August from nearly 3 million donors, campaign says
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has raised well more than double what former President Donald Trump took in from donors in August. Her campaign announced Friday that it raised $361 million from nearly 3 million donors in her first full month as a candidate. Trump’s team announced Wednesday he brought in $130 million over the same period. Harris’ team says it ended the month with $404 million on hand for the final sprint to Election Day, $109 million more than Trump’s campaign says it had at the end of August.