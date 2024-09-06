Signs went up for new location of Santa Barbara Farmers Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Signs went up Friday to explain the Saturday Farmers Market new location happening September 28th.

The Farmers Market will be moving from its traditional location at the Cota Street downtown lot.

General Manager Sam Edelman says they are well prepared.

"We have been working closely with the City of Santa Barbara. We have a lot of information at our on site markets," said Edelman.

Edelman says he just finished the vendor placement map and those will go out this week to the farmers and customers.

The new area of the market will be on Carrillo Street from Anacapa Street to Chapala Street.

Other blocked off streets include State Street up to Figueroa Street and all the way down to Canon Perdido Street.

The site has many adjacent parking lots. There will be access for emergency equipment and safety barriers will go up to prevent cars from entering.

Businesses nearby have been notified and should be expecting more customers from the market which has foot traffic of about 3-5000 each weekend.

As for the soon to be old farmers market spot, it will soon be converted into the Santa Barbara Police Department's new headquarters, which will include a new parking structure at the site.

