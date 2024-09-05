Local Doctor-turned-CEO shares update on latest Covid-19 vaccine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The FDA has authorized the newest Covid-19 vaccine, but if you don't have insurance, it could be costly.



Fewer people might be wearing face masks, but Doctor Mahdi Ashrafian says Covid-19 remains a major public health issue.



Ashrafian is experiencing the symptoms of Covid-19 after contracting the virus from his 4 year old daughter who was asymptomatic.



He predicts a surge in Covid cases during the holidays as more people gather in close quarters.



“There are a lot of people that are going to be affected by our decisions. And and and they might not be strong enough to survive. So for them, it's still as dangerous,” said the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics CEO.

Santa Barbara County Public Health says local pharmacies are receiving the newest vaccines, and they expect to have them at their public health clinics in late September.



The Federal government will not be covering the cost of the vaccine, but Santa Barbara County Public Health says it's working on a no-cost option for people without health insurance.



And so is Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.



“We are here to make sure that no one is left behind. That's what Santa Barbara neighborhood clinic does. And we have clinics in West Side clinics and East Side clinics and Goleta clinics in downtown. So we have clinics everywhere. So there's no reason for people not to get vaccinated,” said Ashrafian.



They'll announce more details in the coming weeks.



Covid-19 vaccines, like the flu shot, are now updated annually to protect against the strains causing the most infections.



“The strain has been evolving. Some say it has been getting weaker. But again, there are those people who are high risk, such as elderly, those who have vulnerabilities, those who have chronic diseases,” said Ashrafian.



The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get the vaccine.



It takes about two weeks for your body to build its full protection.



“It's just not only to protect us, it's not about us, it's to protect them, to protect our uncles, aunts, our grandparents, you know, older brothers or sisters,” said Ashrafian.



Most people who have insurance, Medicare or Medicaid will have the cost of the shot covered, but it's recommended you check with your provider to make sure.



If you’ve recently had Covid-19, health officials say it is safe to get the vaccine as soon as you fully recover.



But the CDC says you can delay the shot by about 3 months, because the risk of re-infection is lower during that period.