Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ready to get the season started

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is ready for the regular season, especially after what turned out to be an eventful training camp.

Getting up to speed with a new offense, missing two weeks because of a foot injury, and then being stuck in an elevator for two hours the night before a game in Dallas made the preseason more exciting than it needed to be.

“It’s been a fun test. I definitely learned a lot and went through some things you don’t want to,” Herbert said on Wednesday as Los Angeles continued preparations for its opener Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert said the injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot was an accumulation of stress on the foot during offseason practices and training camp rather than one specific play being the reason. He said he isn’t wearing any arch or any additional support in his right shoe.

Had the foot injury happened during the regular season, Herbert said he would have played through it. But he is hopeful that the two weeks in a walking boot and working with the training staff before and after practice will prevent it from becoming an issue any further.

“It’s full speed regardless of the situation. When you’re out there on the field, you’re not thinking about it,” Herbert said.

Herbert’s biggest worry is making sure the offense is up to speed in the opener after he missed valuable practice during training camp.

The Chargers have at least six new starters on offense, along with Trey Pipkins, who is moving from right tackle to right guard. None of the four running backs were with the Chargers last year, and the wide receiver group is inexperienced.

Despite missing practices, Herbert feels that watching film with the receivers and being on the field the past two weeks has helped make up for lost time.

“You’re doing your best to pick up and move as quickly as you can. The coaches did a good job of making sure I wasn’t missing too much,” he said.

Herbert has 1,613 completions and 17,223 passing yards, the most ever by any player through the first four seasons of a career. Of his 25 300-yard passing games, four have been against the Raiders.

Since being hired as Chargers coach in January, Jim Harbaugh has been Herbert’s most vocal supporter. That continued before Wednesday’s practice when Harbaugh lauded Herbert’s leadership, including being the last of 12 players lifted out of the elevator by a Dallas fire crew after it got stuck.

“From day one, he’s been a rock in every way — the hardest worker, tone setter, strategist and performer,” Harbaugh said. “In every way, he is probably the best leader I’ve been around who plays quarterback or any other position.”

Notes: Wide receiver DJ Chark has a hip injury and was the only Chargers player who did not practice. Rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still was limited due to a hip issue.

