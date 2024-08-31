A Ukrainian Paralympian left the warfront to compete in Paris. His mind is on his platoon in ‘hell’

Associated Press

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — For Ukrainian volleyball player and infantry officer Dmytro Melnyk, coming to Paris to compete at the Paralympic Games has come at a cost. He had to leave behind his platoon of 35 soldiers on the front lines of the war against Russia. Unable to call them for news because “they’re in the middle of hell” and unreachable from France, he says all he can do is hope there will still be 35 of them when he gets back. Such is the heart-wrench for Ukraine’s delegation of 141 athletes who are trying to remain focused on the chase for medals even as the Russian onslaught on their country means their minds are often elsewhere.