Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has filed a new indictment against Donald Trump that keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents. The new indictment removes a section of the indictment that dealt with Trump’s interactions with the Justice Department, an area for which the Supreme Court in a 6-3 opinion said Trump was entitled to immunity from prosecution.