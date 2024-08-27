Cliff Drive crash raises traffic concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 3-vehicle crash on Cliff Drive Monday night is raising concerns regarding traffic safety.

Witnesses told Your News Channel's John Palminteri that a speeding vehicle on Cliff Drive collided with a Toyota Highlander at Mesa Lane before hitting a fire hydrant and crashing into a Volkswagon.

Locals like Malcolm Tuffnell says this isn't a surprise, pointing out that the slope of Cliff Drive makes it easier for drivers to pick up speed. He says the area where the street narrows is particularly dangerous.

"When it goes from 2 to 1, there's this race that, you know, people and they race to get in front of. You know, I've seen cars go, you know, past me on the right to get. And then when they get to the roundabout, there are only like one car ahead of me. So they really didn't gain anything.," said Tuffnell.

Cyclists pointed out another problem spot on Cliff Drive.

“ When you're on Cliff and you go past Monroe School, there's an area where there's no room for the bike and I make sure to ride my bike in the gutter space of the curb and and cars are zooming right next to me," said Ryan Adams, who regularly uses his e-bike to get to and from work.

Adams says he's urging the city to do more to protect cyclists and pedestrians, especially near the roundabout.



“I've actually asked the city if they can put up the flashing lights, you know, when you've hit the button and crossed the street that I haven't heard anything about that," said Adams.

Kat Foote says greater police presence and more red light cameras would make the area safer.



“I see people run lights a lot more often. They'll go through, you know, like late yellow lights are almost like going to be red before they get through,” said Kat Foote.



We checked the crash scene Tuesday afternoon and saw water still pouring from the broken base of the fire hydrant.



Public Works is aware of the issue.



We've reached out to Santa Barbara Police multiple times to see if they made an arrest, and we're waiting to hear back.