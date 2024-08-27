California lawmakers pass protections for pregnant women in prisons and ban on legacy admissions

Associated Press/Report for America

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could expand protections for pregnant people who are incarcerated, ban legacy admissions at private colleges and set new requirements for colleges to address gender discrimination on campuses under proposals passed by state lawmakers Tuesday.

The California Legislature, which is dominated by Democrats, is voting on hundreds of bills during its final week of session to send to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Their deadline is Saturday.

The Democratic governor then has until Sept. 30 to sign the proposals, veto them or let them become law without his signature. In recent years, he has often cited the state’s budget troubles when rejecting legislation that he would otherwise support.

Here is a look at some of the bills lawmakers approved Tuesday.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Each California State University and University of California campus would be required to have an office designated to handling sexual harassment complaints under Title IX, a federal law barring sex discrimination in education. They would also be required to have a systemwide office oversee efforts to address gender discrimination on campuses.

Lawmakers introduced the bill as part of a package of legislation to address sexual misconduct and gender discrimination on college campuses after the state auditor found in recent years that the University of California and California State University systems mishandled complaints.

The bill now heads back to the Assembly for final approval in the Legislature.

PREGNANT WOMEN IN PRISONS

The state Senate approved bills expanding protections for pregnant women who are incarcerated.

One would ban pregnant women and women up to 12 weeks postpartum from being placed in solitary confinement. It would also require pregnant women to receive clean bottled water and meals daily that meet nutrition guidelines under the state’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Another bill would require pregnant women to be referred to a social worker within a week of entering prison to talk about options for parenting classes. Mothers who just gave birth would be required to stay at a medical facility for as long as the medical provider says is necessary. Each mother would be given bonding time with her infant at the medical facility, and she would be allowed to pump and to have their breast milk stored after returning to prison so it can be provided to the newborn.

The proposals need final approval in the Assembly before heading to Newsom’s desk.

REDUCING EMPTY PRISON BEDS

California lawmakers sent Newsom a bill Tuesday that would drastically cut the number of empty state prison beds by 2030. The legislation, touted as a cost-saving measure during a tough budget year, also aims to push the state into closing more prisons.

There are roughly 15,000 prison beds sitting empty across the state, and they cost millions annually to maintain, supporters of the bills said. The proposal would gradually reduce that number to 2,500 empty beds in the next six years, potentially making way for the state to close five state prisons in the future.

California’s prison population has rapidly declined in the last decade after federal court intervention and the COVID-19 pandemic. Opponents of the proposal, including law enforcement, say it would force people into tighter quarters and take away space for rehabilitation programs inside state facilities.

LEGACY ADMISSIONS

The Senate passed a bill that would ban private, nonprofit colleges from giving preference in the admissions process to applicants related to alumni or donors of the school, beginning in September 2025.

The goal is to give students a fair opportunity to access higher education, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Legacy admissions came under renewed scrutiny after the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

If the Assembly signs off on the final version of the bill, it will be sent to Newsom.

Associated Press writer Trân Nguyễn contributed to this report.

Austin is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on X: @sophieadanna